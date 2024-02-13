The First Domino of the Coaching Carousel, Good Call–Bad Call, and the Beginning of Purdue’s Dominance With E’Twaun Moore and J. Kyle Mann



The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Bill Self’s ejection in Kansas’s upset loss to Texas Tech, TV Teddy and Duke–Wake Forest, Zach Edey’s 3-point bank, St. John’s consistently running out of gas in the second half, USC’s struggles continuing after Isaiah Collier’s return, and more (2:02), before awaiting the first domino in the coaching carousel and making some exciting speculations (30:23)! Next Tate is joined by Purdue legend E’Twaun Moore to discuss this year’s Purdue team, coach Matt Painter, his freshman-year roommates Robbie Hummel and JaJuan Johnson, his NBA career, being drafted into an NBA lockout, and more (49:30). Finally Tate and J. Kyle Mann close the show with some shout-outs and games to watch (1:01:14).

Host: Tate Frazier

Guests: J. Kyle Mann and E’Twaun Moore

Producer: Kyle Crichton

