The First Domino of the Coaching Carousel, Good Call–Bad Call, and the Beginning of Purdue’s Dominance With E’Twaun Moore and J. Kyle Mann

Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann discuss Bill Self’s ejection in Kansas’s upset loss to Texas Tech, and Purdue legend E’Twaun Moore comes on to discuss this year’s Purdue team, his NBA career, and more

By Tate Frazier
The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Bill Self’s ejection in Kansas’s upset loss to Texas Tech, TV Teddy and Duke–Wake Forest, Zach Edey’s 3-point bank, St. John’s consistently running out of gas in the second half, USC’s struggles continuing after Isaiah Collier’s return, and more (2:02), before awaiting the first domino in the coaching carousel and making some exciting speculations (30:23)! Next Tate is joined by Purdue legend E’Twaun Moore to discuss this year’s Purdue team, coach Matt Painter, his freshman-year roommates Robbie Hummel and JaJuan Johnson, his NBA career, being drafted into an NBA lockout, and more (49:30). Finally Tate and J. Kyle Mann close the show with some shout-outs and games to watch (1:01:14).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: J. Kyle Mann and E’Twaun Moore
Producer: Kyle Crichton

OSP Live: Join Tate in North Carolina for a live show at Carolina Theatre of Durham on Friday, March 8. Tickets HERE

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

