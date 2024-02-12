Super Bowl LVIII: Everything Except the Game | Jam Session

The ladies are back this week with a special Super Bowl recap, discussing everything that went on this weekend in Las Vegas except for the game! They start off with the culture, including Usher’s halftime performance (4:15), Beyoncé’s Super Bowl album launch (6:31), and, of course, the ads (13:02). Finally, they discuss Post Malone’s “America the Beautiful” performance (21:56) and, of course, Ms. Kelce herself, Taylor Swift, at the Super Bowl (30:17).
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher