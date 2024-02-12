 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Super Bowl LVIII: Everything Except the Game | Jam Session

So what else happened in Vegas?

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images


The ladies are back this week with a special Super Bowl recap, discussing everything that went on this weekend in Las Vegas except for the game! They start off with the culture, including Usher’s halftime performance (4:15), Beyoncé’s Super Bowl album launch (6:31), and, of course, the ads (13:02). Finally, they discuss Post Malone’s “America the Beautiful” performance (21:56) and, of course, Ms. Kelce herself, Taylor Swift, at the Super Bowl (30:17).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Jam Session

The Latest

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League
Play

BLUE Cards in Football? MAGUIRE Master Class and Arsenal SMASH West Ham!

Plus, should players celebrate against their old clubs?

By Ben Foster

Super Bowl LVIII Reaction, How Do N.Y., Boston, and Chicago Get Back to the Super Bowl?

Plus, where Patrick Mahomes ranks all-time, what’s next for Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers, and more

By John Jastremski, Brian Barrett, and 1 more

Super Bowl Trailers and Ads, and ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Episode 5

Talking ‘Wicked,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ and ‘Twisters’!

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ and the Super Bowl Trailers Breakdown

Ben Lindbergh joins Jomi and Steve to look at some of the movie trailers that aired during the big game

By Jomi Adeniran, Steve Ahlman, and 1 more

Mahomes Wins His Third—Where Will His Pricing Go From Here? Plus, Formula One Update With ‘Soccer Cards United.’

Mike and Jesse talk Super Bowl LVIII, and are then joined by Enzo Patriarca from ‘Soccer Cards United’ for an F1 update snd more

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Chiefs Are Champs Again, San Fran’s Mahomes Problem, and the OT Decision Debate With Todd McShay

Ryen recaps the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers

By Ryen Russillo