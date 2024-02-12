Live From Las Vegas: Oscars Pressure, Late-Night TV, and the Vegas Sports Boom With Jimmy Kimmel



Live from Las Vegas, Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw and special guest Jimmy Kimmel to discuss the state of sports television, the NFL’s dominance in an otherwise struggling television landscape, Las Vegas as a Super Bowl venue, the potential move of the Oakland A’s to Vegas, the hardest part about hosting the Oscars, the future of late-night television, and more.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guests: Lucas Shaw and Jimmy Kimmel

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify