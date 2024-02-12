 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live From Las Vegas: Oscars Pressure, Late-Night TV, and the Vegas Sports Boom With Jimmy Kimmel

Plus, the potential move of the Oakland A’s to Vegas, the state of sports television, and more

By Matthew Belloni
96th Oscars Nominations Announcement Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage


Live from Las Vegas, Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw and special guest Jimmy Kimmel to discuss the state of sports television, the NFL’s dominance in an otherwise struggling television landscape, Las Vegas as a Super Bowl venue, the potential move of the Oakland A’s to Vegas, the hardest part about hosting the Oscars, the future of late-night television, and more.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guests: Lucas Shaw and Jimmy Kimmel
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

