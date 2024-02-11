Super Bowl LVIII Preview

Nora, Ben, Steven, and Sheil get together to share their final thoughts on the big game between the 49ers and the Chiefs on Sunday. They offer a reanalysis of their original picks, discuss their favorite props, and end the pod with a fun guessing game involving quotes from Taylor Swift, Usher, and Travis Kelce.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti, Ben Solak, Steven Ruiz, and Sheil Kapadia

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Video Production: Cory McConnell and Ronak Nair

Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS