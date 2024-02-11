 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Super Bowl LVIII Preview

Nora, Ben, Steven, and Sheil are here to give their final thoughts before the big matchup!

By Nora Princiotti, Ben Solak, Steven Ruiz, and Sheil Kapadia

Nora, Ben, Steven, and Sheil get together to share their final thoughts on the big game between the 49ers and the Chiefs on Sunday. They offer a reanalysis of their original picks, discuss their favorite props, and end the pod with a fun guessing game involving quotes from Taylor Swift, Usher, and Travis Kelce.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti, Ben Solak, Steven Ruiz, and Sheil Kapadia
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Video Production: Cory McConnell and Ronak Nair
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Cord Jefferson on ‘American Fiction’

Larry is joined by Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated writer and director Cord Jefferson to discuss his newest film ‘American Fiction’

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

Ringer Wise Guys Live at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas

JJ, Cousin Sal, and Raheem join forces at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas FanDuel party to share their wisest Super Bowl LVIII wagers

By John Jastremski, Cousin Sal Iacono, and 1 more

Who Done It? Breaking Down the Fifth Episode of ‘True Detective: Night Country’

As we near the end of ‘Night Country,’ Episode 5 gives us one last look at our (dwindling) list of suspects ahead of an inevitable trip into those caves

By Claire McNear

‘Final Fantasy’ Preview, ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League,’ and ‘Halo’ Season 2

Plus, talk of Matt’s takeaway from a hands-on preview of ‘Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth,’ the future of live service and superhero games, and more

By Ben Lindbergh, Jessica Clemons, and 2 more

Joe Biden’s Memory Problem With Meghan McCain

Meghan and Tara analyze political fallout from the report about President Biden’s poor handling of classified documents

By Tara Palmeri

Knicks Are Officially Contenders and the Bulls Are in No Man’s Land

Plus, why the Knicks hands-down won the trade deadline, Mavs acquiring P.J. Washington, the Sixers trading for Buddy Hield

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi