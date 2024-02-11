Ringer Wise Guys Live at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas



JJ, Cousin Sal, and Raheem join forces at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas FanDuel party to share their wisest Super Bowl LVIII wagers heading into the big game. Later, they’re joined by Cousin Harry to touch on some of their favorite props and end the pod with their worst beats from this year’s NFL playoffs (19:34).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: John Jastremski, Cousin Sal, and Raheem Palmer

Guest: Cousin Harry

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti, Jack Wilson, and Arjuna Ramgopal

