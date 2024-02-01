We Are Officially on Kazuchika Okada Watch. Plus, NXT Vengeance Day Preview! | The Masked Man Show

Cold Open Question of the Week: Rank the NXT wrestlers who were in the Royal Rumble (00:38).
David and Kaz get into a few things that are trending at the end of the week, including:
- Weighing out the best options for Kazuchika Okada (17:12)
- What Tony Khan’s big announcement could possibly be (26:03)
- Larry David’s anti-wrestling comments (37:49)
- Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins promo (42:17)
- NXT Vengeance Day predictions (52:44)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters
