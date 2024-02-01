We Are Officially on Kazuchika Okada Watch. Plus, NXT Vengeance Day Preview! | The Masked Man Show



Cold Open Question of the Week: Rank the NXT wrestlers who were in the Royal Rumble (00:38).

David and Kaz get into a few things that are trending at the end of the week, including:

Weighing out the best options for Kazuchika Okada (17:12)

What Tony Khan’s big announcement could possibly be (26:03)

Larry David’s anti-wrestling comments (37:49)

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins promo (42:17)

NXT Vengeance Day predictions (52:44)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters

