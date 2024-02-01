 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who Has the Most at Stake for Super Bowl LVIII? Plus, Seahawks Hire Mike Macdonald.

Nora and Steven also give their best takes on the Pro Bowl

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


‌Nora and Steven open by analyzing Super Bowl LVIII and decide which players and coaches have the most at stake. Then, they react to the news of the Seattle Seahawks hiring Mike Macdonald, and the latest on the coaching carousel. They conclude the episode by giving their best takes for the Pro Bowl.

‌Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

