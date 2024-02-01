The Red-Hot Knicks, MVP Long Shots, and Early Super Bowl and Prop Market Bets

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by recapping Championship Sunday (0:20). Then, they transition to discussing the early lines for SB LVIII and gauge the prop market (27:39). Then they break down the Knicks’ eight-game winning streak and take an updated look at the MVP market. (36:55). Finally, they close the show by previewing the Lakers-Celtics matchup on Thursday night (47:21).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Tucker Tashjian and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
