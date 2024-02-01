Brian Stelter on What Role Biden Will Play in the 2024 Trump Show



Tara welcomes on the Network of Lies author and the host of Vanity Fair’s Inside the Hive podcast, Brian Stelter, to give his forecast on this year in political media. Will 2024 just be a repeat of 2016? How does Biden become a main character in this story? Listen for these answers and more!

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter, The Best & the Brightest, at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Brian Stelter

Producers: Devon Baroldi and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify