WWE’s Theme Song Problem. Plus, Bianca and Jade: Friends or Foes?

Brian also shares his highlights from the ground at the Royal Rumble

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
WWE


Ben, Khal, and Brian H. Waters kick off the show with Brian’s highlights from the ground at the Royal Rumble in Tampa. Then they tap into the following headlines:

  • Bron Breakker reportedly replaced Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble (3:57)
  • About 50 percent of the WWE roster’s theme music didn’t generate reactions because it wasn’t recognizable (14:58)
  • Natalya would love to go to TNA to face Jordynne Grace (30:35)

Then after the break, in They Said What?!, they react to Kaz’s take on The Masked Man Show about whether Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill should win the women’s tag team titles at WrestleMania (38:35).

Last, they talk through last night’s NXT, share Vengeance Day predictions (53:34), and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (58:36).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

