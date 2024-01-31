 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vic Fangio Deep Dive With Shawn Syed!

Shawn breaks down the principles of Fangio’s defense and how he could completely revitalize the Philadelphia Eagles defense next season following a horrendous 2023 season

By Sheil Kapadia
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images


Vic Fangio was named the defensive coordinator for the Eagles last Saturday following a mutual parting of ways with the Dolphins last week. With Fangio being given the DC title, we had to bring back one of our favorites, Shawn Syed, who authored “The Book of Fangio.” Shawn breaks down the principles of Fangio’s defense and how he could completely revitalize the defense next season following a horrendous 2023 season.

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Shawn Syed
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

