Why Bradley Beal Should Take Notes From Ray Allen and Jalen Brunson’s All-Star Snub

Austin and Pausha kick things off talking about everything surrounding Taylor Swift and the Super Bowl and why they’ve come around on her and Travis Kelce’s relationship (1:12). Then, they dive right into some hoops, starting with a Miami Heat conversation in which they unpack whether or not the regular season will determine their playoff success (13:17) and why Bradley Beal needs to follow the Ray Allen mold in terms of adjusting his game, before then breaking down why D’Angelo Russell is the third-best player on the Lakers (22:45). Later, they talk through the All-Star starters and discuss why Jalen Brunson was snubbed (29:40)!
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz
