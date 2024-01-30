 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why Bradley Beal Should Take Notes From Ray Allen and Jalen Brunson’s All-Star Snub

Austin and Pausha also chat about the Super Bowl and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Phoenix Suns v Miami Heat Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images


Austin and Pausha kick things off talking about everything surrounding Taylor Swift and the Super Bowl and why they’ve come around on her and Travis Kelce’s relationship (1:12). Then, they dive right into some hoops, starting with a Miami Heat conversation in which they unpack whether or not the regular season will determine their playoff success (13:17) and why Bradley Beal needs to follow the Ray Allen mold in terms of adjusting his game, before then breaking down why D’Angelo Russell is the third-best player on the Lakers (22:45). Later, they talk through the All-Star starters and discuss why Jalen Brunson was snubbed (29:40)!

