Our Media Apocalypse, NFL Championship Game TV Notes, and the Feel-Bad Presidential Election



Bryan and David begin the episode discussing cuts that major publications have been making over the last two weeks, and what it means for the future of journalism (0:37). Then, they discuss the fun sounds from both the AFC and NFC championship games, including Phil Simms being the voice of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s on-field celebration (19:11). Later, they discuss the creative ways that political writers are describing the upcoming election (47:57). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS