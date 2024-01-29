 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Our Media Apocalypse, NFL Championship Game TV Notes, and the Feel-Bad Presidential Election

Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images


Bryan and David begin the episode discussing cuts that major publications have been making over the last two weeks, and what it means for the future of journalism (0:37). Then, they discuss the fun sounds from both the AFC and NFC championship games, including Phil Simms being the voice of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s on-field celebration (19:11). Later, they discuss the creative ways that political writers are describing the upcoming election (47:57). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

The Super Bowl Is Set: Huge Win for the Hobby? Plus, Autograph Controversy Update.

Mike and Jesse also discuss some other card news from around the hobby and answer your mailbag questions

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

LeBron and Steph’s Historic Rivalry and the Explosion of Individual Scoring in the Modern NBA

Plus, the guys get into a little Mailbag Monday!

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Recap. Plus, Reacting to the Vince McMahon Lawsuit.

David and Kaz kick off the week by discussing a few highlights from this year’s Royal Rumble

By Kazeem Famuyide and David Shoemaker

Ed Cooley’s Return, Hilton’s Mysterious Magic, and the Court Storm Debate With J. Kyle Mann

And, of course, Tate and Kyle close the show with some shout-outs

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

Early Super Bowl Lines and Best NBA Bets for January 29

Raheem recaps his Chiefs future bets, takes an early look at Super Bowl LVIII, and gives the best NBA plays for Bucks-Nuggets and Timberwolves-Thunder

By Raheem Palmer

More Lamar Playoff Struggles, Dan Campbell’s Decision-Making, and a Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl With Todd McShay

Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle

By Ryen Russillo