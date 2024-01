Mike and Jesse start by talking about the conference championship round of the NFL playoffs, and how a Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl will affect the hobby (6:39). Then, they get into a Wander Franco redemption update from Topps, as well as some other card news from around the hobby (28:27). Later, they answer your mailbag questions (46:06).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

