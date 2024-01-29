WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Recap. Plus, Reacting to the Vince McMahon Lawsuit.



Cold open question of the week: Which Royal Rumble entrance popped you the most?

David and Kaz kick off the week by discussing a few highlights from this year’s Royal Rumble:

Cody Rhodes immediately picked Roman Reigns (3:49)

The big returns in the men’s Rumble match (17:12)

Naomi returned in the women’s Rumble match (28:57)

Jade Cargill made her in-ring debut (41:30)

Roman Reigns won and went to the skybox (43:15)

They close the show by discussing the details of the lawsuit against Vince McMahon and his exit from TKO Group (56:21).

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS