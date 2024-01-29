 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Recap. Plus, Reacting to the Vince McMahon Lawsuit.

David and Kaz kick off the week by discussing a few highlights from this year’s Royal Rumble

By Kazeem Famuyide and David Shoemaker
WWE


Cold open question of the week: Which Royal Rumble entrance popped you the most?

David and Kaz kick off the week by discussing a few highlights from this year’s Royal Rumble:

  • Cody Rhodes immediately picked Roman Reigns (3:49)
  • The big returns in the men’s Rumble match (17:12)
  • Naomi returned in the women’s Rumble match (28:57)
  • Jade Cargill made her in-ring debut (41:30)
  • Roman Reigns won and went to the skybox (43:15)

They close the show by discussing the details of the lawsuit against Vince McMahon and his exit from TKO Group (56:21).

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

LeBron and Steph’s Historic Rivalry and the Explosion of Individual Scoring in the Modern NBA

Plus, the guys get into a little Mailbag Monday!

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Ed Cooley’s Return, Hilton’s Mysterious Magic, and the Court Storm Debate With J. Kyle Mann

And, of course, Tate and Kyle close the show with some shout-outs

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

Early Super Bowl Lines and Best NBA Bets for January 29

Raheem recaps his Chiefs future bets, takes an early look at Super Bowl LVIII, and gives the best NBA plays for Bucks-Nuggets and Timberwolves-Thunder

By Raheem Palmer

More Lamar Playoff Struggles, Dan Campbell’s Decision-Making, and a Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl With Todd McShay

Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle

By Ryen Russillo
Liverpool v Norwich City - Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round
Play

Klopp Leaving Liverpool, and What Is Next for Rashford?

Plus, is Mikel Arteta set to replace Xavi at Barcelona, and will Aaron Ramsdale move before deadline day?

By Ben Foster

The Four Keys to Super Bowl LVIII

The matchup is set between the 49ers and Chiefs. But how will Kyle Shanahan’s and Andy Reid’s game plans—as well as the ever-important Patrick Mahomes factor—dictate the outcome in Las Vegas?

By Steven Ruiz