 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ed Cooley’s Return, Hilton’s Mysterious Magic, and the Court Storm Debate With J. Kyle Mann

And, of course, Tate and Kyle close the show with some shout-outs

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann
Georgetown v Xavier Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Ed Cooley’s wild return to Providence as Georgetown’s HC, Iowa State upsetting Kansas and addressing spying allegations in the same day, and Arkansas searching for answers after another loss (1:28). Then they talk about Clemson’s collapse vs. Duke, BYU-Texas, South Carolina finding their footing, UConn’s dominance, Jay Bilas taking a stand against court-storming, New Mexico’s impressive home record, more despair for Louisville fans, and more (40:08), before closing the show with some shout-outs (1:09:20).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In One Shining Podcast

The Latest

Early Super Bowl Lines and Best NBA Bets for January 29

Raheem recaps his Chiefs future bets, takes an early look at Super Bowl LVIII, and gives the best NBA plays for Bucks-Nuggets and Timberwolves-Thunder

By Raheem Palmer

More Lamar Playoff Struggles, Dan Campbell’s Decision-Making, and a Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl With Todd McShay

Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle

By Ryen Russillo
Liverpool v Norwich City - Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round
Play

Klopp Leaving Liverpool, and What Is Next for Rashford?

Plus, is Mikel Arteta set to replace Xavi at Barcelona, and will Aaron Ramsdale move before deadline day?

By Ben Foster

The Four Keys to Super Bowl LVIII

The matchup is set between the 49ers and Chiefs. But how will Kyle Shanahan’s and Andy Reid’s game plans—as well as the ever-important Patrick Mahomes factor—dictate the outcome in Las Vegas?

By Steven Ruiz
NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers
Play

Championship Weekend Recap, Knicks Trade Needs, and Patriots and Eagles Coaching Staff Decisions

JJ reacts to the Chiefs and 49ers advancing to the Super Bowl, and Julius Randle’s injury for the Knicks

By Jason Goff, John Jastremski, and 3 more

The Away End at Glastonbury

The ‘Counter Pressed’ crew also discuss Liverpool-Arsenal, Manchester City’s blistering run of form, more Marc Skinner quotes, and a NewCo CEO interview

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jessy Parker Humphreys