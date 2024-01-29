Ed Cooley’s Return, Hilton’s Mysterious Magic, and the Court Storm Debate With J. Kyle Mann



The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Ed Cooley’s wild return to Providence as Georgetown’s HC, Iowa State upsetting Kansas and addressing spying allegations in the same day, and Arkansas searching for answers after another loss (1:28). Then they talk about Clemson’s collapse vs. Duke, BYU-Texas, South Carolina finding their footing, UConn’s dominance, Jay Bilas taking a stand against court-storming, New Mexico’s impressive home record, more despair for Louisville fans, and more (40:08), before closing the show with some shout-outs (1:09:20).

Host: Tate Frazier

Guest: J. Kyle Mann

Producer: Kyle Crichton

