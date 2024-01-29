 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Championship Weekend Recap, Knicks Trade Needs, and Patriots and Eagles Coaching Staff Decisions

JJ reacts to the Chiefs and 49ers advancing to the Super Bowl, and Julius Randle’s injury for the Knicks

By Jason Goff, John Jastremski, Brian Barrett, Sheil Kapadia, and Ben Solak

Jason Goff breaks down the referendum on dual-threat QBs, and how it relates to the Justin Fields detractors. Next, JJ reacts to the Chiefs and 49ers advancing to the Super Bowl, and whether the Knicks need to make another trade given Julius Randle’s injury concerns. Then, Brian Barrett on Jerod Mayo’s staffing, and who could be the next GM for the Patriots. Plus, Sheil and Ben share their thoughts on the Eagles hiring Vic Fangio as the new DC, and expectations for Nick Sirianni next season.

Hosts: Jason Goff, John Jastremski, Brian Barrett, Sheil Kapadia, and Ben Solak
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Steve Ceruti, Cliff Augustin, Jamie McClellan, Kyle Williams, and Tucker Tashjian

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Thru The Ringer

The Latest

The Away End at Glastonbury

The ‘Counter Pressed’ crew also discuss Liverpool-Arsenal, Manchester City’s blistering run of form, more Marc Skinner quotes, and a NewCo CEO interview

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jessy Parker Humphreys

Which NBA Star Is Most Likely to Break Wilt’s 100-Point Record?

The NBA’s recent surge of spectacular scoring efforts made us wonder: Is Wilt Chamberlain’s single-game record breakable? And if so, by whom?

By Zach Kram

‘Masters of the Air’ Is Soaring Through the Pop Culture Plane-aissance

‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Hijack,’ and now a World War II air force drama—TV and film’s plane-aissance is proving that watching stuff set on airplanes is as satisfying for us as it dangerous for the characters aboard

By Miles Surrey

WNBA, NIL, and Final Four Predictions With Arielle Chambers

Arielle Chambers joins to discuss founding Bleacher Report’s women’s platform, HighlightHER, check in on the WNBA offseason , and talk about how NIL and the transfer portal has impacted women’s sports

By Bakari Sellers

“Don’t Keep That Same Energy”

Jason opens the podcast by talking about the NFL playoffs. He digs into why Bears fans shouldn’t look into this one game as a reason to move away from Justin Fields. Then he discusses Zach LaVine still being on the Bulls roster despite the public efforts to be moved and more.

By Jason Goff
KENYA-SPORTS-JIU JITSU
Play

Dave’s Jiu-Jitsu Experience, and the Episodic TV Mount Rushmore

Dave talks about his Mount Rushmore of scripted TV shows

By Dave Chang