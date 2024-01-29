Championship Weekend Recap, Knicks Trade Needs, and Patriots and Eagles Coaching Staff Decisions

Jason Goff breaks down the referendum on dual-threat QBs, and how it relates to the Justin Fields detractors. Next, JJ reacts to the Chiefs and 49ers advancing to the Super Bowl, and whether the Knicks need to make another trade given Julius Randle’s injury concerns. Then, Brian Barrett on Jerod Mayo’s staffing, and who could be the next GM for the Patriots. Plus, Sheil and Ben share their thoughts on the Eagles hiring Vic Fangio as the new DC, and expectations for Nick Sirianni next season.

Hosts: Jason Goff, John Jastremski, Brian Barrett, Sheil Kapadia, and Ben Solak

Producers: Stefan Anderson, Steve Ceruti, Cliff Augustin, Jamie McClellan, Kyle Williams, and Tucker Tashjian

