Conference Championship Recap

Nora and Steven react to Lions-49ers and Chiefs-Ravens

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


Nora and Steven are here to give their reactions to the conference championships. They start off with the NFC championship and the 49ers’ thrilling comeback against the Lions (01:25). They discuss Dan Campbell’s fourth-down decision-making, what went right for the Niners in the second half, and whether Detroit should sign Jared Goff to a long-term extension. After that, they talk about the Chiefs’ win over the Ravens in the AFC championship, how errors cost Baltimore the game, and the shift in Kansas City’s offense the past few weeks (31:29).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

