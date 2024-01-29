 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Right Teams Won, But the Wrong Teams Lost

The Super Bowl matchup is set

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


The guys recap the conference championship round of the NFL playoffs, starting with the 49ers’ comeback win to end the Lions’ fun season. Then, they discuss the Chiefs’ convincing win over the Ravens, and the greatness of Patrick Mahomes.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

