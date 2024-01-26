Royal Rumble Preview, Plus Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Talk ‘Love and WWE’



Rosenberg is live from Tampa for this year’s Royal Rumble. First he discusses the recent news around Vince McMahon (3:43). Then he jumps into the mailbag questions of the week (3:49). Later, Dip joins him to share their thoughts on their visit at Hogan’s Hangout (27:00). Rosenberg closes the show with his Hot97 interview with Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. Be sure to check out videos on the Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling., Instagram Threads, and X.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Bryan Diperstein

Guest: Bianca Belair and Montez Ford

Producer: Brian H. Waters

