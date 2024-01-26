OSP Title Tiers, POY Campaign Season, and the Big Inflatables With Eamonn Brennan

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by Eamonn Brennan to discuss some NPOY candidates who have emerged to try to compete with Zach Edey, the ACC’s struggles with advanced metrics, and women’s basketball trending way up (24:08), before discussing the OSP Title Tiers: Tate’s Top 25 title teams broken down into categories (2:21). Finally Tate closes the show with some shout-outs, including the TCU women’s team holding The Replacements–style tryouts, bizarre inflatable mascots, great postgame quotes (54:04), and the games to watch during this massive college basketball Saturday (1:10:07).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Eamonn Brennan
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher