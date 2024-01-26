 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“This Is What I’m Paying For?”

Jason opens the podcast with some Bulls talk before discussing the Bears’ hiring of Shane Waldron and who the Bears next defensive coordinator could be

By Jason Goff
Cleveland Browns v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast with some Bulls talk. He gives his thoughts on the Bulls’ 141-132 loss to the Lakers. He talks about why this Bulls team is different from last year’s, Nikola Vucevic’s shooting woes, the Zach LaVine trade rumors, and why he’s looking forward to watching the young players the rest of the season. Following that, Jason welcomes Josh Schrock to the podcast to talk about the Bears. The two discuss the Bears’ hiring of Shane Waldron, how the Bears can augment the roster to maximize Waldron’s schematic strengths, and who could be the next defensive coordinator for the Bears. To wrap, Jason welcomes The Ringer’s Danny Kelly to preview the NFL playoffs. The two discuss whether a team can win with a middle-class quarterback, how Danny would rank the coaches in the NFC and AFC title games, and their picks.

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103, or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Josh Schrock and Danny Kelly
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

