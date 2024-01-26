 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LeBron’s All-Star Achievement, the Unmotivated Heat, and Did the Bucks Screw This Up?

Verno and KOC also discuss OG Anunoby’s impact with the Knicks and the Pacers’ impressive win over the 76ers despite not having Tyrese Haliburton

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon
Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss the Heat’s recent skid, losing five straight; OG Anunoby’s impact with the Knicks after blowing out the Nuggets; and the Pacers’ impressive win over the 76ers despite not having Tyrese Haliburton (03:25). Next, everyone’s favorite game: That’s True, That Might Be True, or That’s Ridiculous (12:44)! They discuss LeBron’s 20 All-Star game appearances, Doc Rivers to the Bucks, this year’s Olympic team, and, of course, Bill Belichick.

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

