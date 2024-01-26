LeBron’s All-Star Achievement, the Unmotivated Heat, and Did the Bucks Screw This Up?



Verno and KOC discuss the Heat’s recent skid, losing five straight; OG Anunoby’s impact with the Knicks after blowing out the Nuggets; and the Pacers’ impressive win over the 76ers despite not having Tyrese Haliburton (03:25). Next, everyone’s favorite game: That’s True, That Might Be True, or That’s Ridiculous (12:44)! They discuss LeBron’s 20 All-Star game appearances, Doc Rivers to the Bucks, this year’s Olympic team, and, of course, Bill Belichick.

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

