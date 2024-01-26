 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kathy Hilton’s Date-Night Restaurant, a Professor’s Tea Claim, and Tasting Almave

Plus, thoughts on Brooklyn Beckham’s pop-up restaurant, Reese Witherspoon’s snow video, and more!

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
GLAAD Celebrates Its Governors Award From The TV Academy With A Pre-Emmys Toast To The Future Of LGBTQ Representation Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GLAAD


This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss Brooklyn Beckham’s pop-up restaurant, react to a court ruling on how much potato constitutes a crisp, and share their thoughts on Reese Witherspoon’s snow video. For this week’s Taste Test, they try Lewis Hamilton’s nonalcoholic tequila: Almave. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producer: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

