What’s Up Thursday: A Bachelor Renaissance, Susie and Justin, and ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’



Juliet returns for the second installment of What’s Up Thursday, where she goes over what’s up in Bachelor Nation, on Bachelor Reddit, on her reading list, and in the broader world of reality TV. This week, Juliet discusses how Joey’s approachable hotness has revived The Bachelor, Susie and Justin finally confirming their relationship, the legacy of Monica Garcia on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and more!

Host: Juliet Litman

Producer: Devon Baroldi

