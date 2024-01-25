Conference Championship Preview, the Baseball HOF Needs Fixing, and Sharp Tank



Cousin Sal and the D3 start the podcast by discussing the Chargers hiring Jim Harbaugh, before moving on to the most recent additions to the Baseball Hall of Fame, where they debate whether the new class is worthy of being inducted (7:11). Next, they give out their picks for the NFL’s conference championship games (19:10) and their best bets of the weekend in Sharp Tank (36:55).

Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon

Producer: Michael Szokoli

