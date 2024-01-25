 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Conference Championship Preview, the Baseball HOF Needs Fixing, and Sharp Tank

Cousin Sal and the D3 also discuss the news that the Los Angeles Chargers have hired Jim Harbaugh

By Cousin Sal Iacono
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Cousin Sal and the D3 start the podcast by discussing the Chargers hiring Jim Harbaugh, before moving on to the most recent additions to the Baseball Hall of Fame, where they debate whether the new class is worthy of being inducted (7:11). Next, they give out their picks for the NFL’s conference championship games (19:10) and their best bets of the weekend in Sharp Tank (36:55).

Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon
Producer: Michael Szokoli

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

