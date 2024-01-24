‘Invincible’ Return, the ‘Barbie’ Snub, and the Kids Cartoon Royal Rumble

The boys are back to give you the latest and greatest in the world of fandom. They talk about the streaming landscape and how the return of Invincible may be a symptom of the Streaming Wars (09:13). Then Charles and the gang weigh in on the Barbie Oscar snub and what that means for franchise stories (34:39). Later they battle it out over their favorite children’s cartoons with the Kids Cartoon Royal Rumble (53:03).
Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran
