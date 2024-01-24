Game Changers, Part 1: A Chat With Season 45’s Bruce



Tyson and Riley are back with new offseason content! This time, they are bringing you the “game changers” of the new era of Survivor.

They are joined by game changer Bruce Perreault from Season 44 and Season 45. They chat with him about his experience being the first returning player of the new era, his head injury from Season 44, what went wrong in Season 45, and the impact of his television edit on the show.‌

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Guest: Bruce Perreault

Producer: Ashleigh Smith

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

