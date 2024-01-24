 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Changers, Part 1: A Chat With Season 45’s Bruce

Bruce Perreault from Season 44 and Season 45 joins the show to talk ‘Survivor’

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Survivor 45 Photo by Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images


Tyson and Riley are back with new offseason content! This time, they are bringing you the “game changers” of the new era of Survivor.

They are joined by game changer Bruce Perreault from Season 44 and Season 45. They chat with him about his experience being the first returning player of the new era, his head injury from Season 44, what went wrong in Season 45, and the impact of his television edit on the show.‌

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Guest: Bruce Perreault
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

