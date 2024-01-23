Joel Embiid Drops 70, and Brian Johnson’s Out!



Sixers center Joel Embiid dropped a franchise-record 70 points, passing the previous record held by Wilt Chamberlain. Sheil, Chris, and Raheem discuss the historic night for Embiid and what the Sixers need to do to get out of the second round. Plus, the Eagles have fired offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, which comes as no surprise, but how dysfunctional do the coaching moves so far this offseason make the franchise look?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia, Raheem Palmer, and Chris Ryan

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed by: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

