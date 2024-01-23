 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

D’Angelo Russell in His Bag Despite Trade Rumors. Plus, Is KD a GOAT?

Austin and Pausha also revisit the elite guard conversation and whether Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should be crowned as the league’s best and touch base on the Pascal Siakam trade to Indiana

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Austin and Pausha revisit the elite guard conversation and whether Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should be crowned as the league’s best (1:00). Then, they touch base on the Pascal Siakam trade to Indiana (7:47) and talk through D’Angelo Russell’s impressive performance amid trade rumors (18:36). Later, they highlight the 40-point game KD had against the Pacers and respond to his claim that he should be included in the GOAT conversation (32:58). Then, they wrap things up by discussing just how meaningful it would be for the Clippers to win an NBA championship (54:21).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi‌
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

