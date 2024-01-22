Nick Dunlap’s Historic Win ... Will He Go Pro? Plus, Farmers Insurance Preview.

House and Hubbard are joined by the Action Network’s Jason Sobel to discuss Nick Dunlap’s win at the American Express; he’s the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event in over 30 years (03:40). They discuss whether he’ll decide to go pro or remain at school and how this win highlights the surge of young golfers. They then preview and offer their favorite picks for the Farmers Insurance Open (45:54).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Jason Sobel
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
