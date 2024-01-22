 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nick Dunlap’s Historic Win ... Will He Go Pro? Plus, Farmers Insurance Preview.

Jason Sobel joins the pod to talk about Nick Dunlap’s amazing performance at the American Express

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
The American Express - Final Round Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images


House and Hubbard are joined by the Action Network’s Jason Sobel to discuss Nick Dunlap’s win at the American Express; he’s the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event in over 30 years (03:40). They discuss whether he’ll decide to go pro or remain at school and how this win highlights the surge of young golfers. They then preview and offer their favorite picks for the Farmers Insurance Open (45:54).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Jason Sobel
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

