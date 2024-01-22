Brunson Spoils RJ and IQ’s Homecoming, Divisional-Round Recap, and Trivia



‌(1:18) — DIVISIONAL ROUND: JJ recaps the NFL’s divisional-round weekend matches.

(18:08) — KNICKS: RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley return to MSG, but Jalen Brunson’s 38 points powers the Knicks to their third straight win.

(25:01) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Bills, and Yankees.

(38:12) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

