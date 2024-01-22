 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brunson Spoils RJ and IQ’s Homecoming, Divisional-Round Recap, and Trivia

The Knicks are on a roll

By John Jastremski
‌(1:18) — DIVISIONAL ROUND: JJ recaps the NFL’s divisional-round weekend matches.

(18:08) — KNICKS: RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley return to MSG, but Jalen Brunson’s 38 points powers the Knicks to their third straight win.

(25:01) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Bills, and Yankees.

(38:12) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

‌We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

‌Follow JJ on Twitter: John Jastremski (@john_jastremski) on X

‌Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

