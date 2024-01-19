“Is That Your Chick?”



The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast by breaking down the Bears’ offensive coordinator search. He talks about the significance of the Bears interviewing Kliff Kingsbury, who worked with Caleb Williams at USC, and what it could mean for Matt Eberflus’s job (1:15). Then, Jason talks about the Chicago Sun-Times’ top media list for 2023. He gives thanks to his fellow nominees and also the listeners (24:35). Next, Jason reveals how he took in the Bulls-Raptors game on TNT. What are the wins Jason is looking for the rest of the season? Jason also gives his thoughts on why the Bulls are going nowhere, Zach LaVine’s trade prospects, and why Pat Riley should be honored at the next Bulls Ring of Honor night (39:17). To wrap, Jason digs into the news of the Chicago White Sox potentially moving to the South Loop (58:53).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify