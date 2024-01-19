 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Is That Your Chick?”

The Bears are looking for an offensive coordinator

By Jason Goff
The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast by breaking down the Bears’ offensive coordinator search. He talks about the significance of the Bears interviewing Kliff Kingsbury, who worked with Caleb Williams at USC, and what it could mean for Matt Eberflus’s job (1:15). Then, Jason talks about the Chicago Sun-Times’ top media list for 2023. He gives thanks to his fellow nominees and also the listeners (24:35). Next, Jason reveals how he took in the Bulls-Raptors game on TNT. What are the wins Jason is looking for the rest of the season? Jason also gives his thoughts on why the Bulls are going nowhere, Zach LaVine’s trade prospects, and why Pat Riley should be honored at the next Bulls Ring of Honor night (39:17). To wrap, Jason digs into the news of the Chicago White Sox potentially moving to the South Loop (58:53).

