C.J. Uzomah Recaps the Jets’ Season, Plus Football Fridays



(2:21) — KNICKS: Jalen Brunson powers the Knicks to a 113-109 win over the Wizards, but their bench needs help.

(7:12) — YANKEES: Marcus Stroman speaks to the media for the first time as a Yankee. Will they go out and add arms to their starting rotation or bullpen?

(10:54) — METS: The Mets will retire Doc Gooden’s and Darryl Strawberry’s numbers this season.

(15:34) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Giants, and St. John’s.

(31:53) — C.J. UZOMAH: New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah returns to discuss his season-ending injury and the Jets’ season.

(56:28) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for the divisional round in Old School Vs. New School.

(89:17) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in the divisional round.

‌Host: John Jastremski

Guests: C.J. Uzomah, Joe Benigno, and Art DiCesare

Producer: Stefan Anderson

