 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

C.J. Uzomah Recaps the Jets’ Season, Plus Football Fridays

Plus, the Yankees introduce Marcus Stroman

By John Jastremski
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


(2:21) — KNICKS: Jalen Brunson powers the Knicks to a 113-109 win over the Wizards, but their bench needs help.

(7:12) — YANKEES: Marcus Stroman speaks to the media for the first time as a Yankee. Will they go out and add arms to their starting rotation or bullpen?

(10:54) — METS: The Mets will retire Doc Gooden’s and Darryl Strawberry’s numbers this season.

(15:34) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Giants, and St. John’s.

(31:53) — C.J. UZOMAH: New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah returns to discuss his season-ending injury and the Jets’ season.

(56:28) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for the divisional round in Old School Vs. New School.

(89:17) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in the divisional round.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: John Jastremski (@john_jastremski) on X

‌Host: John Jastremski
Guests: C.J. Uzomah, Joe Benigno, and Art DiCesare
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Clippers
Play

Divisional-Round Picks, Wildest Coaching Cycle Ever, Clippers Ceiling, and Buffalo’s Pit

Tate and Wos also talk about some of the most interesting NBA players around the trade deadline

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more
AFC Wildcard Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills
Play

Best Bets for the Divisional Round, and Andre Reed Joins

The Pro Football Hall of Famer joins the pod to preview this weekend’s games

By Cousin Sal Iacono
Play

Brick Lady, Dresses on Black Men, and Florida’s Miseducation

Van and Rachel also discuss the surprising numbers coming from the second COVID surge

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

World on Fire, Part 3: How Did America’s Border Crisis Get So Bad?

Dara Lind of the American Immigration Council joins Derek to explain why the border crisis has become so severe in recent years

By Derek Thompson

Pascal Siakam Trade Analysis, Plus NBA Season Midway Check-In

Plus, which players are properly ranked for awards odds, and which are too low?

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Oscar Nomination Predictions, ‘Mean Girls,’ and ‘All of Us Strangers’ With Andrew Scott

Sean talks to ‘All of Us Strangers’ star Andrew Scott about what attracted him to this role, how he selects roles at this stage of his career, and the legwork that goes into building chemistry with costars

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins