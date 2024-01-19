 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New Mexico’s Big Brand, Kenny Payne’s First Season, and Will Wade’s Next Move With Terrence Oglesby

Terrence Oglesby joins to discuss the risers, fallers, and ballers of college basketball

By Tate Frazier
SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament - Quarterfinals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by Terrence Oglesby to discuss the risers, fallers, and ballers of college basketball, including New Mexico’s stock rising after beating SDSU and Utah State, Shaheen Holloway and Seton Hall rising to the top of the Big East, Gonzaga concerns, St John’s looking lost without Rick Pitino, Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht commanding respect, Will Wade’s success at McNeese State, Louisville’s nightmare, and more (1:26). Then Tate closes the show with some shout-outs (44:42), and the best weekend games to watch (57:33).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Terrence Oglesby
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In One Shining Podcast

The Latest

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Clippers
Play

Divisional-Round Picks, Wildest Coaching Cycle Ever, Clippers Ceiling, and Buffalo’s Pit

Tate and Wos also talk about some of the most interesting NBA players around the trade deadline

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more
AFC Wildcard Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills
Play

Best Bets for the Divisional Round, and Andre Reed Joins

The Pro Football Hall of Famer joins the pod to preview this weekend’s games

By Cousin Sal Iacono
Play

Brick Lady, Dresses on Black Men, and Florida’s Miseducation

Van and Rachel also discuss the surprising numbers coming from the second COVID surge

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

World on Fire, Part 3: How Did America’s Border Crisis Get So Bad?

Dara Lind of the American Immigration Council joins Derek to explain why the border crisis has become so severe in recent years

By Derek Thompson

Pascal Siakam Trade Analysis, Plus NBA Season Midway Check-In

Plus, which players are properly ranked for awards odds, and which are too low?

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Oscar Nomination Predictions, ‘Mean Girls,’ and ‘All of Us Strangers’ With Andrew Scott

Sean talks to ‘All of Us Strangers’ star Andrew Scott about what attracted him to this role, how he selects roles at this stage of his career, and the legwork that goes into building chemistry with costars

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins