New Mexico’s Big Brand, Kenny Payne’s First Season, and Will Wade’s Next Move With Terrence Oglesby

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by Terrence Oglesby to discuss the risers, fallers, and ballers of college basketball, including New Mexico’s stock rising after beating SDSU and Utah State, Shaheen Holloway and Seton Hall rising to the top of the Big East, Gonzaga concerns, St John’s looking lost without Rick Pitino, Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht commanding respect, Will Wade’s success at McNeese State, Louisville’s nightmare, and more (1:26). Then Tate closes the show with some shout-outs (44:42), and the best weekend games to watch (57:33).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Terrence Oglesby
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher