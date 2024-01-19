 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hershey’s New Lawsuit, a Bloodhound Detective, and Blind Tasting Grapes

Juliet and Jacoby also discuss a lawsuit involving Lisa Vanderpump, talk about olive oil on ice cream, and more

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Last Purchases For New Year’s Eve Dinner Photo By Jesus Hellin/Europa Press via Getty Images


This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss a lawsuit involving Lisa Vanderpump, once again share their thoughts on olive oil on ice cream, and dive deep into the bloodhound that’s solving food crime in North Carolina. For this week’s Taste Test, they try a flight of grapes blind and try to name them. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producer: Mike Wargon
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

