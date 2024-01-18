 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manchester United’s New Era

Ryan and Musa also go over Jordan Henderson’s move to Ajax

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Old Trafford Photo by Simon Peach/PA Images via Getty Images


Today, Musa and Ryan discuss Manchester United, as Ineos and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s involvement began this week (06:29). They chat about the optics of attending the home game against Spurs and meeting with various groups the day after and then look ahead to what the timeline for success will be and what that success will look like. They then wrap up with a brief chat about Jordan Henderson’s move to Ajax following the termination of his contract with Al-Ettifaq (34:28).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

