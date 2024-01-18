Manchester United’s New Era



Today, Musa and Ryan discuss Manchester United, as Ineos and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s involvement began this week (06:29). They chat about the optics of attending the home game against Spurs and meeting with various groups the day after and then look ahead to what the timeline for success will be and what that success will look like. They then wrap up with a brief chat about Jordan Henderson’s move to Ajax following the termination of his contract with Al-Ettifaq (34:28).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

