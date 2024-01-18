Are the Pacers a Finals Contender With Pascal Siakam? Plus, the Most Interesting Trade Targets and Potential Destinations.

Logan and Raja discuss the Raptors’ decision to move on from Pascal Siakam, his fit with the Pacers, and whether his presence pushes them into true contender status (1:19). Along the way, the guys talk about what it takes to be a coach in the NBA and why the assistants are the unsung heroes (12:17). Next, they point out some of the most interesting trade targets still on the market and the best potential landing spots for them (31:13). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (47:27).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
