Warriors Need to Blow It Up! Plus, a Very Real Garbage Time Conversation.

Austin and Pausha also get into the Lakers lineup and whether bringing back Dejounte Murray would make sense for the Spurs

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies


Austin and Pausha talk through which lineup is best for the Lakers as they look to turn their season around (2:35). They then talk through whether bringing back Dejounte Murray to pair with Wemby would make sense for the Spurs (13:10). Then, the guys get into another Warriors conversation where they discuss why they need to hit the eject button and blow up the roster entirely (28:25). Finally, Austin goes on an epic rant about garbage time in the NBA and why it actually matters to certain guys in the league (42:32).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

