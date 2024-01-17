Warriors Need to Blow It Up! Plus, a Very Real Garbage Time Conversation.

Austin and Pausha talk through which lineup is best for the Lakers as they look to turn their season around (2:35). They then talk through whether bringing back Dejounte Murray to pair with Wemby would make sense for the Spurs (13:10). Then, the guys get into another Warriors conversation where they discuss why they need to hit the eject button and blow up the roster entirely (28:25). Finally, Austin goes on an epic rant about garbage time in the NBA and why it actually matters to certain guys in the league (42:32).
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz
