Dana White Announces BMF Title Fight for UFC 300! Instant Reactions, Stakes, and Ripple Effects.

The guys discuss the booking of Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway for the BMF title fight as well as the Bobby Green–Jim Miller matchup

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
UFC 291: Poirier v Gaethje 2 Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images


Last night, UFC CEO Dana White announced two more fights for UFC 300. Because they couldn’t possibly leave you hanging, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and TST are here to offer some instant reactions!

The guys discuss the booking of Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway for the BMF title fight, the big risk each guy is taking in accepting this fight, how the outcome of this fight could dramatically shake up the featherweight and lightweight title pictures, whether the UFC made this fight in a desperate attempt to bolster UFC 300, predictions for the fight, and more. Plus, the guys talk about the Bobby Green–Jim Miller matchup and whether this is the right fight for each guy to take at this stage in their careers.

Hosts: Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

