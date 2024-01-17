Sony Open Recap, a Questionable Free Drop, and American Express Preview

House and Hubbard start the pod by recapping the results of the Sony Open, including Grayson Murray’s win and Carl Yuan’s controversial free drop during the 18th hole (02:32). Then, they delve into some golf business, including Jay Monahan’s reported meeting in Saudi Arabia for PGA-LIV merger talks (20:39). Finally, they end with their preview of and picks for this weekend’s American Express tournament (27:13).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS