UFC 297 Preview: Has Dricus Du Plessis Gotten Into Sean Strickland’s Head? Plus, UFC’s Saudi Problems, and PFL-Bellator Supercard Announced

What could happen next for the winner of UFC 297’s main event?

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
With UFC 297 fight week upon us, MMA journalists (and psychologists?) Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall are here to give you all the craic. But first, a little breaking news! And a whole lot more:

  • Intro (00:00)
  • Whether PFL got it right with the first PFL-Bellator supercard (03:20)
  • The power move that Saudi Arabia pulled with UFC on Monday (11:03)
  • Reaction to the Anthony Joshua-Francis Ngannou press conference (14:44)
  • The UFC 297 main event, and why Sean Strickland’s legacy is at stake (23:32)
  • Why Dricus Du Plessis’s trash talk could be messing with Strickland’s mind (28:46)
  • UFC 297 main event predictions (44:28)
  • What could happen next for the winner of the main event (45:52)
  • The best result for the UFC in the co-main event between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva (58:39)
  • Ariel gives us the state of Canadian MMA (01:04:06)
  • Discord questions (01:14:20)
  • Petesy gives the latest on the status of Ryan Curtis, an Irish fighter who sustained a very serious injury last week (01:23:12)

For more info on Curtis’s injury and how you can help support his recovery, please visit this link.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

