The Future of the Judgement Day, TNA’s Rebrand, and Jimmy Hart Is Maj

With Dip recovering from a weekend of schmuying, Rosenberg and SGG are still here to give you the latest and greatest in the world of professional wrestling. The guys discuss:
- Intro (00:00)
- TNA’s rebrand (06:38)
- The future of the Judgment Day (17:34)
- An early glimpse of whom Rhea Ripley could face at WrestleMania (26:38)
- Santos Escobar is maj (34:20)
Plus, Rosenberg responds to feedback from his Jimmy Hart interview, and he also hints at some Cheap Heat exclusive news.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas
