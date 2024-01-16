 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Future of the Judgement Day, TNA’s Rebrand, and Jimmy Hart Is Maj

Plus, an early glimpse of whom Rhea Ripley could face at WrestleMania

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
WWE


With Dip recovering from a weekend of schmuying, Rosenberg and SGG are still here to give you the latest and greatest in the world of professional wrestling. The guys discuss:

  • Intro (00:00)
  • TNA’s rebrand (06:38)
  • The future of the Judgment Day (17:34)
  • An early glimpse of whom Rhea Ripley could face at WrestleMania (26:38)
  • Santos Escobar is maj (34:20)

Plus, Rosenberg responds to feedback from his Jimmy Hart interview, and he also hints at some Cheap Heat exclusive news.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas

