The Future of the Judgement Day, TNA’s Rebrand, and Jimmy Hart Is Maj



With Dip recovering from a weekend of schmuying, Rosenberg and SGG are still here to give you the latest and greatest in the world of professional wrestling. The guys discuss:

Intro (00:00)

TNA’s rebrand (06:38)

The future of the Judgment Day (17:34)

An early glimpse of whom Rhea Ripley could face at WrestleMania (26:38)

Santos Escobar is maj (34:20)

Plus, Rosenberg responds to feedback from his Jimmy Hart interview, and he also hints at some Cheap Heat exclusive news.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

Producer: Troy Farkas

