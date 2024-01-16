Mourinho Sacked by Roma

Musa and Ryan begin with José Mourinho’s sacking as manager of Roma after two and a half years in charge (02.32) and what is next for Mourinho and Roma. They then move on to some football from the weekend, including a spiritually onside goal at AFCON (24:17), the Bundesliga’s return, which included a Jadon Sancho assist (25:23), and Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup win over Barcelona. They finish by wrapping up with some Premier League updates (33:45), including a great game at Old Trafford and Kevin De Bruyne’s return.
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS