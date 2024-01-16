 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mourinho Sacked by Roma

Musa and Ryan talk about what’s next for José Mourinho and Roma before getting into the latest in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Spanish Super Cup and more

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
AS Roma Training Session &amp; Press Conferenza Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with José Mourinho’s sacking as manager of Roma after two and a half years in charge (02.32) and what is next for Mourinho and Roma. They then move on to some football from the weekend, including a spiritually onside goal at AFCON (24:17), the Bundesliga’s return, which included a Jadon Sancho assist (25:23), and Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup win over Barcelona. They finish by wrapping up with some Premier League updates (33:45), including a great game at Old Trafford and Kevin De Bruyne’s return.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

