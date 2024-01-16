 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Six Nations Squad, Champions Cup Jeopardy and a Big Debut

The guys also discuss who’s replacing Johnny Sexton and captaining Ireland and what surprise names we might see in Scotland’s squad

By The Rugby Pod
Argentina v England: Bronze Final - Rugby World Cup France 2023 Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images


With the Six Nations squads set to be announced, the lads get their hairy crystal balls out to predict what the England squad might look like, who’s replacing Johnny Sexton and captaining Ireland, and what surprise names we might see in Scotland’s squad. We’ll also be discussing all the best action from Round 3 of the Champions Cup and working out who might make it through to the knockout stages in the final round of pool games this weekend. Plus, we have a guest debut to step into Andy Rowe’s size 7 loafers.

