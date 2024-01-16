Are the Jazz Buyers or Sellers? Plus: Trade Targets for the Kings, and Why the Spurs Should Trade for Trae Young.



Verno and KOC discuss the Martin Luther King Day slate of games, beginning with the Grizzlies’ upset over the Warriors and G.G. Jackson’s breakout game (05:20). They then move on to the scorching-hot Jazz team and debate whether they’ll be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline (22:15). The guys also discuss the Cavs’ hot run despite being without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, before discussing the trade rumors surrounding Dejounte Murray and the Spurs (29:50). Does it make sense for the Spurs to reunite with Murray? Next, they discuss other potential trade targets for the Kings if Sacramento can’t get a deal done for top target Pascal Siakam (45:42).

You can read KOC’s article mentioned in this episode here.

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts