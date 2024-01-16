 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trump Secures Iowa! But What Does It Mean for Biden?

Tara Palmeri and insider Jimmy Centers discuss the Iowa caucus and react to the news that Ron DeSantis officially came in second with advisor Matthew Bartlett

By Tara Palmeri
Trump Campaign Holds Caucus Night Watch Party


Tara Palmeri reports on the results of the Iowa caucus live from … New Hampshire? From a cigar lounge in Nashua, Tara links back up with insider Jimmy Centers to get an idea of the feeling among Iowa voters, before reacting live to the news that Ron DeSantis officially came in second with advisor Matthew Bartlett and breaking down the ramifications this might have for New Hampshire next week.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guests: Jimmy Centers and Matthew Bartlett
Producers: Devon Baroldi and Conor Nevins

