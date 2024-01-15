 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Big 12 Dog Park, Pitino’s Presser, and Buzz Williams’s Big Win

Plus, talk of St. John’s, Texas A&M–Kentucky, some shout-outs, and more

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann
Texas A&amp;M v Auburn Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to answer the question, “Who is the no. 1 team in college basketball?” They then discuss Texas’s loss to West Virginia, as well as head coach Jamie Dixon and TCU securing their second top-10 win in a row after losing to Kansas (2:20). Later, they talk the Big 12 “dog park” (21:40), Rick Pitino’s colorful postgame interview after St. John’s 1-point loss to Creighton, Texas A&M’s upset win over Kentucky, SDSU–New Mexico, Bill Walton’s super awkward broadcast moment, and more (37:14), before closing the show with some shout-outs (1:14:55).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer Kyle Crichton

