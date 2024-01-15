 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ben Foster Rant: “One of the Worst Decisions I’ve Ever Seen!”

Ben is fuming about the latest VAR controversy following Luton’s last-minute equaliser at Burnley

By Ben Foster

There might have been a reduced fixture list in the Premier League this weekend, but there was plenty for the lads to get stuck into in this week’s Football Fill-In! Ben Foster, Mark Goldbridge and former Premier League defender Paul Robinson break down all the drama and controversy, starting with Man City’s dramatic 3-2 win at Newcastle! What a return for Kevin De Bruyne! But is Eddie Howe now under pressure?

And Ben is FUMING at the latest VAR controversy following Luton’s last-minute equaliser at Burnley, as goalkeeper James Trafford was ruled to have NOT been fouled!

You don’t want to miss all of that, plus:

Ben’s issue with Rashford’s celebration…

Ange vs Ten Hag: Who’s better?

Brilliant Andre Onana analysis!

What is going on at Chelsea?!

Jordan Henderson set to leave Saudi Arabia?!

