The Lions’ Huge Win to Start the Season, Week 1 NFL Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Sheil and Ben discuss the Chiefs’ disappointing opening-night loss to the Lions at Arrowhead without Travis Kelce and Chris Jones. What will be the biggest headline Monday morning following the first weekend of NFL football? Will Sean Payton have Russell Wilson playing like he did in Seattle? What props do Sheil and Ben like for the week?
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo
